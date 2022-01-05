Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the November 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

STNG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 24,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,411. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $780.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.21%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

