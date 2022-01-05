SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) Receives Buy Rating from Aegis

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of SciSparc stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. SciSparc has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.50.

SciSparc Company Profile

SciSparc Ltd. is a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes SCI-110, SCI-160 and SCI-210. SciSparc Ltd. is based in TEL AVIV, Israel.

