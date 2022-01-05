Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Increased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,466. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

