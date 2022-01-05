Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stake Increased by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 921.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,576 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

SCHP stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.02.

