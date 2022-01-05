Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 429,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after acquiring an additional 191,247 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after acquiring an additional 116,982 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,206,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 89,725 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $162.65 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

