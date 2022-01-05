Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($148.86) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.75 ($180.40).

SU stock opened at €177.50 ($201.70) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €159.55 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.43. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

