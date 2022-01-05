SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $383,000. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SBFG opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.18.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.