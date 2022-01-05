Sasol (NYSE:SSL) & W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Sasol alerts:

This table compares Sasol and W&T Offshore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.29 billion 0.73 $588.89 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $346.63 million 1.48 $37.79 million ($0.70) -5.16

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than W&T Offshore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sasol and W&T Offshore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00 W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 71.75%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Sasol.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A W&T Offshore -20.39% -4.76% 1.09%

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc. engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.