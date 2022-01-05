Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sasol were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 6.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at $161,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sasol alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of Sasol stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol Limited has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $19.82.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.