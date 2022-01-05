SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €135.00 ($153.41) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAP. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) target price on SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €141.00 ($160.23) target price on SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €137.79 ($156.57).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Wednesday, hitting €124.38 ($141.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,344,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $146.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.08 ($113.73) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

