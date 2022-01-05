Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €89.00 ($101.14) target price from stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($101.14) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.20 ($104.77).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €0.88 ($1.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €73.24 ($83.23). The company had a trading volume of 507,315 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.49. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

