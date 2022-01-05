Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Amundi purchased a new position in Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $54,514,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Garmin by 2,037.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 359,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after buying an additional 342,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,584,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,398,854,000 after buying an additional 158,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,485,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,086,000 after buying an additional 139,911 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $133.57 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.59 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

