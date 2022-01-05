Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

