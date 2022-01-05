Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $113.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day moving average is $115.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.07 and a twelve month high of $118.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

