Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $94.69 and a twelve month high of $125.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

