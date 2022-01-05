Sandy Spring Bank Buys Shares of 1,200 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $967,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,636,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,785,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBWI opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

