salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.49.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $244.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,399 shares of company stock valued at $126,163,599 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

