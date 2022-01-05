salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRM. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.49.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $248.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $244.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total value of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,399 shares of company stock valued at $126,163,599 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
