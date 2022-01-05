Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sage Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.48 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.29.

