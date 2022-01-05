Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,027,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SRMX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 218,635,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,996,883. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.
Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile
