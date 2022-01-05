Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) Short Interest Update

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRMX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the November 30th total of 403,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,027,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRMX stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 218,635,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,996,883. Saddle Ranch Media has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Saddle Ranch Media Company Profile

Saddle Ranch Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, packaging, and sale of projects in the film, television, and digital media areas of the entertainment industry. It operates through the following business segments: Saddle Ranch Film Production, Saddle Ranch Television, and Saddle Ranch Digital.

