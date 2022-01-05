Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.44.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,407,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,388,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,699,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.