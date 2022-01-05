Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 78,098 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,098 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $67,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.34 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

