Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,221,119 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,618,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,221,119 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $61,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $78,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

CX opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.26.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

