Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,310 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Paycom Software worth $81,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.43.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $391.87 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

