Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 374,279 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,279 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $70,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

