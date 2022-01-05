Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 235,181 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,181 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.83% of Juniper Networks worth $74,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $35.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

