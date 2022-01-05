Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 109,446 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 658,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.98% of Ingredion worth $58,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Shares of INGR stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.