Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Shares Up 0.5%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)’s stock price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.15. 5,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 3,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.55.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

