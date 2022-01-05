Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 10,011 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

JWN opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.50, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

