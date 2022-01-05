Rossmore Private Capital Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rossmore Private Capital cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 7,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.24. 72,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,429,856. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.30.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.36.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

