Rossmore Private Capital Purchases 70 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.4% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total transaction of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.14. The stock had a trading volume of 238,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. The stock has a market cap of $940.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

