Rossmore Private Capital Has $4.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,718. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

