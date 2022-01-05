Rossmore Private Capital Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $285.87. 11,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,273. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.48. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

