Rossmore Private Capital Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,984. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.96. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

