Rossmore Private Capital Grows Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 363.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 40,548 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 36,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,850. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $47.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57.

