Rossmore Private Capital Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.8% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.99 on Tuesday, reaching $65.53. 547,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,988,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

