Rossmore Private Capital Buys 1,100 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 270,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,600. The firm has a market cap of $222.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

