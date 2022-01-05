Roger D. Dansey Sells 8,675 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. 772,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Seagen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227,910 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,845,000 after acquiring an additional 302,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after buying an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

