Roger D. Dansey Sells 8,675 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,323,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.65. 772,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.23. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $199.00.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.
About Seagen
Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.
