Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock Position Decreased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $8,769,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 557,525 shares of company stock worth $59,442,957.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

