RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1478 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 43.1% over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 99,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,401. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $16.36.

In related news, Director David Swanson bought 2,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

