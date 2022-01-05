River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.10% of RealReal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 1,470.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

RealReal stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.39.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $39,230.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,328 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

