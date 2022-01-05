River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,080 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of Corporación América Airports worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Corporación América Airports by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 150,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

CAAP opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $966.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $5.65. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

