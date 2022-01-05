River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of AMAT opened at $159.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.