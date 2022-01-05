River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $655,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.51.

Shares of ABNB opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $108.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.47.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

