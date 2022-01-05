River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $1.77 Million in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 94,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after buying an additional 241,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,991,000 after purchasing an additional 126,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LL opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $506.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.00 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

