RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 4,555 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,555 ($61.38).

Several analysts have issued reports on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RHI Magnesita to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 4,750 ($64.01) to GBX 3,700 ($49.86) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 3,550 ($47.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON:RHIM opened at GBX 3,434 ($46.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.49. RHI Magnesita has a one year low of GBX 2,872 ($38.70) and a one year high of GBX 4,762 ($64.17). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,223.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,627.15. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78.

In other news, insider Karl Sevelda purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,230 ($43.53) per share, with a total value of £323,000 ($435,251.31). Also, insider Stefan Borgas purchased 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,135 ($42.24) per share, with a total value of £78,845.25 ($106,246.13).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. The company operates in Steel and Industrial segments. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.