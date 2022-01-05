Reviewing Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) & Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) and Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ferroglobe has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impala Platinum has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ferroglobe and Impala Platinum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferroglobe $1.14 billion 1.02 -$246.34 million ($1.42) -4.40 Impala Platinum $8.46 billion 1.42 $3.07 billion N/A N/A

Impala Platinum has higher revenue and earnings than Ferroglobe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ferroglobe and Impala Platinum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferroglobe 0 0 0 0 N/A Impala Platinum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Impala Platinum shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Ferroglobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ferroglobe and Impala Platinum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferroglobe -16.05% -35.38% -8.00% Impala Platinum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Impala Platinum beats Ferroglobe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other. The Mining segment comprises of Impala, Zimplats, Marula, and Afplats. The Impala Refining Services includes metals purchased and toll-refined materials. The Other segment consists of South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Investment in Associates. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Northlands, South Africa.

