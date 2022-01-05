Reviewing Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Fusion Fuel Green’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hollysys Automation Technologies $503.33 million 1.84 $79.40 million $1.14 13.42 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A

Hollysys Automation Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Profitability

This table compares Hollysys Automation Technologies and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hollysys Automation Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hollysys Automation Technologies and Fusion Fuel Green, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hollysys Automation Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hollysys Automation Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.86%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.44%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hollysys Automation Technologies beats Fusion Fuel Green on 4 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages. The Rail Transportation segment includes train control center and automation train protection. The Mechanical and Electrical Solution segment offers design, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning, and maintenance related services to railway transportation. The company was founded by Bai Qing Shao, Chang Li Wang, and An Luo in March 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

