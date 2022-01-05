Reviewing Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -12,468.50% -165.40% -129.70% Precision BioSciences -26.91% -41.63% -14.61%

14.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Precision BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 15.42 -$20.91 million ($0.62) -0.39 Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 18.17 -$109.01 million ($0.60) -12.10

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Brickell Biotech and Precision BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences has a consensus price target of $21.60, indicating a potential upside of 197.52%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Brickell Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Brickell Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

