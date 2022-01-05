Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Update

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:REVXF remained flat at $$75.50 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $75.50.

Revenio Group Oyj Company Profile

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

