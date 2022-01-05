Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 103.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

PPC opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,398.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

